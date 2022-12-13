How to complete MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite

Fortnite’s MrBeast event pulls inspiration directly from popular challenges hosted by the YouTuber over the years. Take a gander at his YouTube and you’ll quickly find numerous challenges presented by MrBeast. The crossover of the season sees many of the most popular challenges brought over to Fortnite, but how exactly can players overcome them to become the winner of MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge? It’ll take guts, skill, and quick thinking to take home the $1 million USD prize.

How to join

To join in on the action, head to the Fortnite Competitive tab in Discover, search under Epic’s Picks, or enter the Island Code: 7990-6907-8565. Players must be level 15 and have MFA enabled to compete in the actual challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to complete the challenge

As for earning the top spot in the event, players will have to overcome quite a feat to be number one. Once in the game, players are on their own as they take part in several challenging games to earn Score. Challenges are tricky yet fun and all take place on small maps including an icy circle, vanishing hexagons, lava pools, and jumping puzzles. Completing a hazard will reward you with Score, but you can also collect coins to increase your Score as well. Another way to earn points is to do what MrBeast asks like a game of Simon Says. This can include dancing, using an emote, or sliding during the challenges.

Challenges will see you faced with being eliminated all while avoiding death. As long as you don’t outright die, you can continue to compete in the elimination challenges, even if all other players are out of the match. Hazards will damage you and when you lose all your health, you’ll be out like a regular match of Fortnite. You can choose to spectate or leave and join another match. Players who lose are free to take part again in another match as everyone can enter an unlimited number of times during the event. To win, all you have to do is earn more Score than the rest of the competitors — and this does not necessarily mean staying alive the longest.

The player with the highest Score during their best match will earn the $1 million USD prize. The top 100,000 players with the highest Score will receive the golden Beast Brella Umbrella.