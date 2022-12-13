How to find and play MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite

Fortnite has been known to hold online tournaments for cash rewards in the past, though there certainly has not been anything like MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge. This rigorous game mode comes in the form of a Creative map that task players with collecting coins, surviving hazards, and earning “Score.” Best of all, the experience gives players the chance to win a $1 million USD prize and a brand new Glider. Here’s how to play MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite.

How to get to MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge map in Fortnite

Although the map won’t be available from the main menu, players can jump into MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge by either heading to the Fortnite Competitive tab in Discover or entering the following into the Island Code tab: 7990-6907-8565. Once you are at its menu, you can also favorite the Creative map to have it stored in your Library tab for easy access.

MrBeast’s Survival Challenge is currently available for all players to practice on, but its competition event will be live on December 17 from 12 PM ET to 3 PM ET. Those wanting to partake will simply have to play the map during this time in order for their scores to be counted toward the event. Additionally, only your highest score will be counted, so feel free to play as many matches as possible while the event is active.

As for its prizes, only the player with the highest score in the competition will win the $1 million USD. Meanwhile, participants who are able to rank in the top 100,000 of best scores will be given the event’s exclusive Beast Brella Umbrella. If you happen to come up empty-handed, there are even plenty of other MrBeast items you can own in the battle royale, as the YouTuber’s own Icon Series skins and cosmetics will be available shortly after before the competition begins.