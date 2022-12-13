Fortnite’s crossover with YouTuber MrBeast has resulted in a new, thrilling Creative map, $1 million USD up for the taking, and a batch of the influencer’s own themed cosmetics. Alongside his Icon Series skins, players can even obtain matching accessories that will prove useful in battle royale modes. This includes the MrBeast Smasher, a Pickaxe that is bound to catch the attention of everyone in your lobby. Here’s how to get the MrBeast Smasher Pickaxe in Fortnite.

How to unlock the MrBeast Smasher Pickaxe and Harvesting Tool in Fortnite

The MrBeast Smasher Pickaxe won’t require the Battle Pass to own, as the cosmetic is slated to be in the Item Shop starting on Wednesday, December 14 at 7 PM ET. Upon its debut, it will come with a neon blue and pink style to match MrBeast’s skins as well as an optional pink and yellow Basher style. Although its price has yet to be announced, it is worth noting Icon Series Pickaxes with multiple styles have primarily gone for 800 V-Bucks.

Players should also anticipate seeing several other accessories in MrBeast’s Item Shop tab. For one, the Pickaxe is joined alongside the Beast Backdrop Wrap, a weapon skin that sports pink lightning bolts. If you would rather have gloves for a Harvesting Tool, the set even features a pair of MrBeast’s Beast Claws.

The Item Shop will not be the only place to host the YouTuber’s cosmetics, either. Those who practice on the new MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge map can net his Spray and Loading Screen after collecting 70,000 of its Score points. The map will also hold a live event on December 17 from 12 PM ET to 3 PM ET, giving players the chance to unlock its exclusive Beast Brella Umbrella.