How to complete quests from Island Soccer Characters in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

With the Neymar Jr skin finally going live in the game, it is time to complete the new challenges to unlock all the available styles and additional items that come with it. Some of the quests involve completing quests from the Island Soccer Players.

This is pretty easy to do, and most of the quests will also earn you a lot of gold bars when you complete them. The Island Soccer Characters can be found in Dirty Docks, Holly Hedges, and Pleasanat Park, at the exact locations marked on the map below.

Speaking with them will reveal a couple of different quests that each character will give you. They can involve hitting targets with the Soccer Toy emote, or walking a certain distance on foot. They tend to be pretty easy.

All you need to do is finish up whatever the challenge is and you are good to go.

Finishing up these quests will get you access to the Matador Loading Screen and the Neymar Jr Outfit.

You can find the rest of the Neymar Jr quests below.