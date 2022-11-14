All Frozen Flame locations in God of War Ragnarok

The Frozen Flames in God of War Ragnarok are one of the fundamental resources you will use to improve your arsenal, specifically the Leviathan Axe, one of the three primary weapons that Kratos uses throughout his adventure. There are eight Frozen Flames, and tracking them down can be challenging. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Frozen Flames in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find all Frozen Flames in God of War Ragnarok

Many of the Frozen Flames you will use will drop off of larger bosses you encounter in your adventure. Thankfully, many of these encounters will happen as you progress through the story, which means you won’t be able to miss them. However, there are a handful that are off the beaten path, and you will need to go out of your way to find them.

Five of the eight are ones that you won’t be able to miss while playing through the God of War Ragnarok story. The first one appears from The Huntress, a boss you encounter when attempting to make your way to Tyr’s Temple with Atreus. The second appears from Alva, a Light Elf you must battle in the Temple of Light. The third comes from Nidhogg, a boss battle in Vanaheim that you must take down while attempting to remove the curse from Freya. The fourth is from a Traveller Knight you encounter in Helheim when Kratos and Atreus contend with Garm. The final one that appears during the campaign drops from the Flame Phantom that spawns in Muspelheim when Atreus and Kratos go to speak with Surtr.

There are still three more for you to find while playing that appear while completing side activities.

Frozen Flame from closing Hel-Tears

After Kratos and Atreus deal with Garm and turn him into Fenrir, there are still Hel-Tears to deal with scattered throughout the nine realms in the Hel to Pay quest. You will need to track down the rest of them, and each offers a Frozen Spark. After completing all six, you will receive a Frozen Flame.

Frozen Flame from defeating Berserker gravestone in Alfheim

A specific Berserker gravestone appears in Alfheim, in The Barrens. You will battle against The Sisters of Illska and Svipdagr the Cold at this location. These three appear at The Barrens Berserker gravestone, with the Sisters sharing a health bar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Frozen Flame from defeating The Crimson Dread

The final Frozen Flame will appear while visiting The Plains. You can unlock this region in Vanaheim after you’ve rescued Freyr from the Asgardians and complete the Scent of Survival side quest. Helka leads you to a cliff before you crashland with Freyr’s boat in this area. Next, you will need to work through the For Vanaheim! quest, saving Birgir, and battling against the dragon, The Crimson Dread. This creature will drop a Frozen Flame.