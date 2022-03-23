Upon progressing the story and cleansing the Shiroyama Shrine in Ghostwire: Tokyo, you’ll encounter a few small friends that you’ll have the chance to find as you explore the game. Here, you’ll meet the boss of the Tanuki, who is out looking for the rest of his gang after telling them to meet up with him. Your first taste of searching for a Tanuki will be through the Tanuki Hunt side mission. This guide covers how to complete Tanuki Hunt in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

You can find the start of this quest right outside of the Shiroyama Shrine after completing the A Maze of Death quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There, you’ll be able to speak with the Tanuki boss, and he’ll inform you he’s looking for the rest of his gang, scattered throughout the city. You do not need to find all of them to complete this quest. Instead, you only need to find the one hidden nearby, which serves as your tutorial to find the rest of them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The nearby Tanuki is not too far away. Facing away from the shrine, proceed forward, and you’ll find a small pot with a Tanuki tail sticking out of it. All you have to do is approach it to interact with it, and the Tanuki will pop out of the location. Turn around to return to the Tanuki boss, and he’ll task you with finding the rest of them throughout the city.