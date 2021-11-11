How to complete Targeted Strategy in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Oskoreia Festival

A new twist on the target practice game is among the activities available for you to take part in and win Tokens from in the Oskoreia Festival in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It introduces a new mechanic that even veterans of the game may struggle to get their heads around. In this guide, we’ll explain how to complete Targeted Strategy and earn the most Tokens possible.

Don’t hit the goats or people

Targeted Strategy is located on the bridge out of Ravensthorpe, where the target practice activity is usually placed. Speak to the vendor, and you’ll start a new round.

The key difference with the Oskoreia Festival is that you now need to avoid hitting targets. The red, orange, and green circular targets all award points. You need to hit as many of them as possible to increase your score and earn more Tokens. A score of around 1,200 will award 30 Tokens for your efforts. However, there are now obstacles to consider.

Two goats will occasionally pop out from each side of the arena to block your view of the targets. Hitting these will decrease your score, so avoid them at all costs. There’s also a human-shaped obstacle that will lurch up from underneath. Once again, this target drops your score and blocks your vision, so don’t hit it. When either of these targets is in play, carefully aim your bow around them. You can still hit a target behind the obstacles even if it looks like your arrow would hit them. Providing the aiming reticule is red, you’ll score points rather than lose them.