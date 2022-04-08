How to complete the 9D9 Problems side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Side quests in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have a variety of rewards to give you when you complete them. The character rewards are one of the first you will likely go out of your way to complete, though, because filling out your roster is one of the most desirable parts of a Lego game. In Jundland Wastes, here is how to complete the 9D9 Problems side quest and unlock the EV 9D9 Supervisor Droid.

Related: All unlockable characters in the Jundland Wastes in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To find this side mission, first travel to Jundland Wastes on Tatooine and make your way to Jabba the Hut’s palace. Go around the right side of it and take the dirt ramp to find the droid and talk to him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you talk to EV D9D Supervisor Droid, he will tell you to find another droid named 8D8. First, you need to gather hints to find him. Make your way to Jawa Village, which is located nearby Lars Homestead. Talk to the Jawa here, and he will tell you that 8D8 has been dropping parts from the droids he is stealing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the trail of droid parts, and you will be led to the nearby cave system. Instead of going in, climb up the rocks to the right, and you will find a steel door that you can’t open. Interact with it, and you will begin talking to 8D8. After the conversation, a console for a Protocol Droid will become available to you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After switching to a Protocol Droid and interacting with the console, you will take control of one of the droids inside the room. Make your way over to the console inside and complete the mini-puzzle to open the door. Walk inside and talk with 8D8 to start a little fight. Beat him up, and you can then escort him outside. Walk with him, call in the pickup, and return to D9D to complete the mission.