How to complete the Bijuu Mike Challenge in BitLife

A new challenge has arrived in BitLife. It’s a week before Halloween, and spirits are running high with the spookiness of October. However, we’re taking a break from the Halloween theme for this challenge because it’s all about Youtube and Social Media. You have until October 28 to finish it.

These are all of the tasks you’ll need to work through to complete the Bijuu Mike Challenge in BitLife.

Be born a male in the United States

Make a viral BitLife video

Go 50+ years without posting another BitLife video

Achieve 3+ million subscribers on YouTube

The first task for this challenge is to be born a male. You may need to make a new character or use an existing character you already have tied to your account. However, we recommend a new character because of the third task where you need not post a BitLife video for 50+ years.

The second task is to make a viral BitLife video. Before this happens, you’ll need to make a YouTube account of your character. You’ll need to do this when your character is 14 and you sign up to create an account. Once you’ve done that, we recommend making sure you post a BitLife YouTube video at least once a year. You don’t want to do it too often in a year for fear of losing subscribers. Unfortunately, viral videos are random. But the more subscribers you have, the higher chance you have of it becoming a hit.

When one of your BitLife videos becomes a viral hit, you’ll have to never post a BitLife video to your channel for 50+ years. So to make sure your character makes it to this age, you’ll want to take care of them by making sure they regularly go on walks, work out, and have a healthy diet.

The final task is to achieve 3 million subscribers on YouTube. This will take quite a bit of time and effort. An excellent way to improve your chances of acquiring multiple subscribers is to increase your looks and health stats consistently. Working out is one of the best methods. These are important for more followers to like and appreciate the videos you post. After that, you’ll need to find a theme for your channel, posting videos with additional followers joining your channel. You’ll be doing this throughout your life. Hopefully, beyond the BitLife video going viral, you post other videos that become a hit.

After completing all of these tasks, you’ll have finished the Bijuu Mike challenge. Finally, your account receives a random appearance item, and you place it on any of your characters moving forward.