How to complete The Boat Captain’s Key treasure map in God of War

You might encounter a treasure map or two during your journey in God of War, leading you to rare riches you may have otherwise missed. Following the World Serpent causing the lake to lower elevation, you might find a treasure map called The Boat Captain’s Key. There’s a brief description of where you can find it and a picture, but nothing else. Here’s what you need to know to complete The Boat Captain’s Key treasure map in God of War.

If you’re looking for The Boat Captain’s Key treasure map, you can find it in the Stone Falls region, close to the northeast portion of the map. You’ll be able to find it shortly after your first encounter with the World Serpent.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next step is to locate the sunken boat. You can find the precise location of the treasure pretty early on in your God of War campaign. First, you need to make your way over to the Isle of Death, on the southwest side of the Lake of Nine.

There, you’ll find a rock to the north of the Iron Cove. Park your boat on the dock there, and climb up the wall. At the top, you should locate a wrecked ship boat next to a brazier. Within the ship, you’ll find a small mound of dirt Kratos can wipe away to discover the treasure.