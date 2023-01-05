How to complete The Burning Skies in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, The Burning Skies is a Favor side quest — and one of two collectible Dragon Hunts — in The Sinkholes, which is part of The Crater hidden region in Vanaheim. Get to The Crater by completing the Scent of Survival side quest Favor after the Creatures of Prophecy goal on The Path main quest line, then get to The Sinkholes by heading east from The Plains, and sliding down a zipline.

How to start The Burning Skies

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start The Burning Skies, take the exact same route from the zipline as you would to start the Casualties of War: The Hourglass side quest Favor. So, head south, then east, then smash your way out of the end of the tunnel using your Draupnir Spear. In the next area, you need to use your Draupnir Spear on two pillars to make the dragon fly back to its lair. This will start The Burning Skies quest.

How to find a way to the dragon’s lair

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can’t get to the dragon’s lair until after you’ve flooded The Crater during the Return of the River side quest favor, so go to The Jungle and do that first. Then, for the most part, the route to the dragon’s lair is again exactly the same as the route to the Hourglass in Casualties of War: The Hourglass. Transport yourself to the Sinkholes Entrance Mystic Gateway, and follow the river southwest to the area (now flooded) where you first met the dragon. Open the gate, then paddle northeast through it, and disembark at the first beach after the tunnel. Open the gate on this beach to enter the dragon’s lair.

How to defeat the Ash Tyrant

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once again, as in Casualties of War: The Hourglass, you have to get through, and then block, the tunnel using your Draupnir Spear. Then climb up the wall to reach a platform on which you’ll find a mini-boss called The Untamed Fury and a Nornir Chest. Climb the ruins at the far end of this platform to reach the Ash Tyrant.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ash Tyrant itself isn’t that tough as far as dragons go, but it is accompanied by a few waves of other enemies, and you should deal with those before trying to slay the dragon. While other dragons fly up and swoop at you, the Ash Tyrant perches on pillars, just as it did before, so you’ll need to use your Draupnir Spear on the pillars to force the dragon into a stand-up fight. Once it’s on the ground, stay close and roll around it to avoid its flame breath, and lay into its flanks with every attack you’ve got. Defeat the Ash Tyrant and The Burning Skies will complete.