How to unlock the Nornir Chest in the northern Sinkholes in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, The Sinkholes is a region within The Crater, which is itself a hidden region in the realm of Vanaheim. To reach The Crater, you have to complete Scent of Survival, which is a Favor side quest that you can start after you complete the Creatures of Prophecy goal on The Path main story quest line. You don’t need to visit The Crater in order to finish the main story, but there is a lot of loot there, and a lot of collectibles, including Nornir Chests.

There are two Nornir Chests in The Sinkholes. The first is near the zipline that you use to get into The Sinkholes from The Plains, while the second is on the north side of The Sinkholes, and can only be reached after you’ve opened the dam in The Jungle and flooded The Crater during the Return of the River Favor side quest.

Where to find the second Nornir Chest in The Sinkholes

As mentioned above, to find the second Nornir Chest in The Sinkholes, you first need to complete Return of the River. Once you’ve done that, transport yourself to the Sinkholes Entrance Mystic Gateway, and follow the river along the same route as if you’re following the Casualties of War: The Hourglass quest. After you find the Hourglass, climb up the wall and have a brief skirmish with a mini-boss called The Untamed Fury. After taking a bit of damage, The Untamed Fury will run away, leaving you to figure out how to unlock the Nornir Chest she was guarding.

How to unlock the second Nornir Chest in The Sinkholes

The Nornir Chest is marked by runes that look like an “E”, a “B”, and a “T”. To unlock the chest, you need to find the corresponding runes in the nearby environment, mark each one with a Draupnir Spear, then detonate them all at the same time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The “E” rune is on the top of a pillar to the right of the Nornir Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The “B” rune is on the side of a large pillar to the southeast of the Nornir Chest. Don’t climb that pillar unless you want to fight a dragon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The “T” rune is on a ledge on the cliffs to the north of the Nornir Chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once each rune has a spear embedded in it, tap Triangle to detonate them all, and the Nornir Chest should open, letting you get your hands on an Idunn Apple.