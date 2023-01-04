How to complete all three Dragon Hunts in The Jungle in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, Dragon Hunts are collectible side quest Favors in which you must find and slay various dragon boss monsters. Three of these Dragon Hunts are in The Jungle, which is a hidden region within the hidden region of The Crater in Vanaheim. To reach The Crater, you first have to complete the Creatures of Prophecy goal on The Path main story quest line, then follow Helka out of Freyr’s Camp and complete the Scent of Survival side quest Favor.

How to complete the What Lies Below Dragon Hunt

Screenshot by Gamepur

Start the What Lies Below Dragon Hunt during the Return of the River side quest Favor. Shortly after you reach the top of the dam, you’ll see a Dreki hunting some nice, fluffy local wildlife, but you won’t be able to reach its feeding grounds until after you open the dam. Once you’ve done that, use your Draupnir Spear to cross the gap behind the dam, and follow the path to reach the feeding ground, and fight the two Dreki.

How to complete the Trail of the Dead Dragon Hunt

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Trail of the Dead Dragon Hunt begins shortly after you complete the Return of the River side quest. When you come back down off the dam, an air dragon will swoop down and snatch a deer right in front of you, and this begins the quest. To reach the air dragon’s feeding ground, you first need to defeat two ogres (they’ll throw rocks at you when you get close to the feeding ground otherwise). With the ogres defeated, you can climb up to the feeding ground and defeat the dragon.

How to complete the Path of Destruction Dragon Hunt

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete the Path of Destruction Dragon Hunt, you need to be exploring The Jungle during the day. If you need to change the time of day, then use the Celestial Altar (if you just completed Trail of the Dead, then it’ll be directly to your west — kick the chain and climb down). Go to the area where you fought the ogres (the dock at the east end of The Jungle), and smash through the circular barrier on the west side. Swing across the gap, then follow the path, and squeeze through the gap at the end to start the Path of Destruction Dragon Hunt. Next, you need to lure out the drake, Slag Horn, by sending at least one gulon up the elevator, then return to the area where the quest started and slay it.