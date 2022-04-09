How to complete the Crime Dining side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Side quests in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will have you running all over the place and translating words with particular characters so you can understand what is going on. That happens in the side mission, Crime Dining in Uscru District on Coruscant. Here is how to complete that mission.

To begin this quest, you first need to talk to Dexter Jettster in the café to the west of the landing pad in the Uscru District. He will tell you how some people arrived, ordered a ton of food, and then left without paying. Now you need to do a little investigating and bring them back.

For this mission, have one of your characters be a Protocol Droid so you can understand everyone talking. Talk to the three hint givers at their booths in the café, and you will find out that the dashers ran for the dance club from the Dancing with the Star Wars quest.

When you arrive, walk to the dance floor in the back of the club. You will see a couple of aliens dancing with food in their hands still. Talk to them, and you will begin a really easy fight. They go down in only a few hits.

Once they are knocked out, lead both to the door and call in the pickup to send them back to the café. Talk to Dexter Jettster again, and he will be added to your roster of playable characters.