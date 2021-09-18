How to complete the Demon Slayer Challenge in BitLife

A new weekend has arrived, and with it, a challenge for BitLife that will put your skills to the test to see how quickly you can meet all of the requirements. This challenge is called the Demon Slayer Challenge, and it’s going to pit you against an army of ghosts that you need to exorcise from a haunted house that you own.

These are all of the tasks you need to complete for the Demon Slayer Challenge.

Be born in Japan

Have a little sister

Master Judo and Karate

Become an exorcist

Perform 12 exorcisms in your own haunted houses

For the first task in this challenge, you need your character to be born in Japan. You can do this when creating a brand new person for the Demon Slayer challenge, and make sure to select that they are born in Japan. They can be male or female.

The next step is to have a little sister, which is not entirely up to you. Your parents will need to do this, and there’s no direct way to influence this process. So, it’s altogether luck-based. If your parents do not have a daughter before your character becomes age 10, you’re better off restarting and trying again. The Demon Slayer challenge will be a frustrating one to complete just because of this requirement.

Along the way, your character will need to master both Judo and Karate. You can choose for them to take Judo or Karate lessons in the ‘Mind & Body’ tab on the activities page. Unfortunately, while you are under 18 and living with your parents, you will only be able to choose one of these arts. Pick one of them to begin taking lessons, and you can complete them within a year. When your character becomes 18, they can learn the other one, and these lessons will cost money.

For your character’s job, they’re going to need to become an exorcist. This is a randomly assigned occupation that requires no formal education or years in college. It is a random job, though, so if you don’t see it in the occupation listing, you’ll have to age up your character to see if it becomes available at a later date.

The final task is to perform 12 exorcisms in your own haunted houses. This means you need to own a haunted house and then perform an exorcism on any ghost living in there. You have to do this 12 times, and the real trick is knowing that you won’t be successful every time you do this. Sometimes, the ghosts are aggressive, and other times, they’re pretty easy to live with. Ghosts will continually spawn at a haunted house after purchasing it.

After completing all of these tasks, you’ll receive an appearance item you can choose to wear on any character you create on your profile.