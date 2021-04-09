How to complete The Forgotten Tower quest in Diablo 2: Resurrected

As you journey through Diablo 2: Resurrected, you’ll be tasked with completing several quests for the NPCs of Sanctuary. Usually, these quests are given to you by those NPCs, but one quest in Act 1 isn’t as easy to find. The Forgotten Tower is a quest that is easily missable, but an important one to tackle during your stay in Diablo 2.

How to start The Forgotten Tower

Screenshot by Gamepur

You actually don’t need to pick up anything to start The Forgotten Tower. If you just go to the correct location and enter the tower, the quest will automatically start. However, if you want to kick it off the way the game intends, you’ll need to search for The Moldy Tome.

The Tome is found in the Stony Field location. Diablo 2 uses randomized levels, so we can’t tell you exactly where to go. That said, the Tome is usually located off of the beaten path, so you’ll need to search around before moving to the next location.

Where is The Forgotten Tower

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whether you’ve found The Moldy Tome or not, The Forgotten Tower is waiting for you in the Black Marsh. To get here, you’ll need to go through the Underground Passage that you find in the Stony Fields. Then, work your way through the Dark Wood and keep pushing until you find the Black Marsh.

Like The Moldy Tome, The Forgotten Tower isn’t on the path you follow from location to location. Instead, you’ll again need to hunt around the Black Marsh to find the tower. Fortunately, it’s a massive building that’s almost impossible to miss.

What’s in The Forgotten Tower

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here’s the good stuff. Inside The Forgotten Tower, you’ll find five levels of baddies and loot to work through. Once you make it to the bottom, you’ll face off against the Countess to finish the quest.

The Countess is an important character to find and remember. She is an excellent source for the runes you’ll need to make some of the most powerful items in Diablo 2: Resurrected. Once you’ve moved into the endgame of Diablo 2, prepare to make quite a few runs back down to her lair.

This guide was written during Diablo 2: Resurrected’s technical alpha and will be double-checked against full release for accuracy.