How to complete the Friends for the Road quest in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s patch 6.1 extends the Main Scenario questline into new adventures with some familiar faces. Friends for the Road follows the Bountiful Ruins quest, and is started at the shoreline of Akyaali where Warriors of Light are preparing to reunite members of the Scions of the Seventh Dawn.

The Northern Empty

Players should head to the Baldesion Annex within Old Sharlayan of The Northern Empty via Aetheryte. Head west upon teleporting in, and speak to Ojika Tsunjika to enter into the main hall to speak with Krile and G’raha Tia about the supposed treasure hall of Alzadaal III.

When the cutscene finishes, G’raha Tia joins the expedition, and then it’s off to the library west for the immaculate Y’shtola. Once through the cutscene, open the map and head to the Aporia within the Central Circuit of Labyrinthos. Walk into the building East of the Aetheryte, and talk to the lift operator to drop down.

Beneath the ship you’ll find Urianger, and enter into the typically long-winded speech of the Astrologian-turned-Lithomancer. While Thancred arrives due to the cutscene, he opts out to ensure the group doesn’t draw too much attention. Teleport back to Thavnair, head over to Akyaali, and turn the quest in on the coastline where Estinien has clearly finished his escort of the youngster.

As the surveying party has been formed from trusted members of the Scions, the adventure is nearly underway. The next quest within the Main Scenario is Alzadaal’s Legacy, where the full legend of Alzadaal III may finally come to light.