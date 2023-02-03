How to complete the Fully Encumbered mission in DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

One of the first missions you will get for the White Lotus faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, DMZ, is the Fully Encumbered task. Though this mission might sound incredibly easy to fulfill, there are many players that can’t complete it because they didn’t fully fill their backpacks. So why is it that so many players fail to complete this task? Is it bugged? Well, we are going to tell you exactly what you need to do to successfully complete the Fully Encumbered mission in DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Is the Fully Encumbered mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ bugged?

No, the Fully Encumbered mission in CoD: Warzone 2.0 DMZ is not bugged or glitched. The mission states that players have to extract from the map with a full backpack. However, most players don’t actually fill up the backpack properly, but they think they did. This is why many of them fail to finish the task.

How to complete the Fully Encumbered mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the Fully Encumbered mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, players will have to leave the map in the DMZ mode with a full backpack. Depending on what kind of backpack you have, filling it up can be a different task.

When you open the backpack and see it, as in the image above, you will have to fill all the spots next to the backpack sign. You don’t actually have to fill up the spots from below (grenades, field upgrades), just the ones next to the backpack sign.

If you have a small backpack, you just need to pick up all the normal stuff that you can find here and fill it up. However, if you have a medium or large backpack, you will also need to stow a weapon in the backpack. This is the part that many players don’t do and think that the mission is glitched.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have two weapons equipped, you can stow away a weapon by looking at it on the ground and pressing the “Hold to Stow” button shown by the game (TAB on PC). If you open the backpack, you should see the weapon in your backpack inventory.

Now, with all the backpack slots filled up, just exfil, and the DMZ Fully Encumbered mission should be done.