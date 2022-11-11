There are a handful of Treasure Maps to complete while exploring the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok. These are small tasks you can choose to complete to locate some of the important resources hidden in these realms. There is one in Vanaheim called The Giant’s Toes, and you can find it as you make your way down south through the River Delta. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete The Giant’s Toes Treasure Map in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to find The Giant’s Toes treasure in God of War Ragnarok

You will need to find The Giant’s Toes Treasure Map to track down the location you need to visit to uncover the treasure. You can find it while exploring the Vanir Shrine, which is an area you’re going to reach while completing Freya’s Missing Peace side quest. You will need to bypass the stone wall blocking your path in this area, and then you will need to reach the top of the Vanir Shrine. From the entrance, go to the right, and then take another right into a corner. The treasure map will be on the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you open up The Giant’s Toes treasure map, you’ll have a written location of where you need to go. This location has been a place you’ve likely already visited on your way down to reach this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to return up the river and go to the Boat Dock across the way from the Cliffside Ruins. Brok and Lunda are working at the forge, and to the left of them will be the Mystic Gateway. The treasure will be behind the Mystic Gateway.