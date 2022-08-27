The Totem’s encounter is the first step in the King’s Fall raid for Destiny 2. Here, players will have to contend with a swarm of enemies as they attempt to defend the Totems. For those attempting to complete a much more difficult challenge in King’s Fall raid, you will want to work on the Totem’s Challenge called The Grass is Always Greener. This guide covers how to complete the Totems Challenge in King’s Fall Raid in Destiny 2.

How to complete The Grass is Always Greener Challenge

The Totems challenge is a large ordeal, with a lot of coordination. On top of the standard coordination expected for this encounter, to complete The Grass is Always Greener challenge, you must alternate sides for the encounter.

So, the standard setup is one party member standing on one of the totems on one side of the room, defending it from enemies. They will stand here, gaining stacks of Deathsinger’s Power while killing enemies, so long as they have the Brand of the Weaver buff after killing a specific Knight. Once their rotation is finished, they swap with a player to make their way to the middle and bank their passive.

Typically, players stick to one side and work with a small group rather than everyone. You must swap sides every time for the Grass is Always Greener Challenge. You cannot repeatedly go to the same side whenever it’s your turn to stack Deathsinger’s Power. Everyone will want to coordinate when they are swapping sides and ensure one side does not have too many teammates, potentially neglecting the other. This might take you a few attempts to get right, but if you fully understand the first encounter, this next part shouldn’t be too significant of a change.