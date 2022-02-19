The weekend has arrived once again, and with it, the next BitLife Challenge that you can sink your teeth into to earn a new appearance item. You’ll have a limited amount of time to complete this challenge, so make sure you jump through the tasks as quickly as possible. This weekend’s challenge is the Jacksepticeye Challenge. This guide covers how to complete the Jacksepticeye Challenge in BitLife.

These are all the tasks and requirements you’ll need to follow to complete the Jacksepticeye Challenge.

Be born a male in Ireland

Post only gaming videos on YouTube

Have at least one YouTube video go viral

Get 10+ Million subscribers on YouTube

The first task will require you to have a male character born in Ireland. You may need to reroll your current character to make this happen. If not, you should be good to go.

After you’ve done, you’ll need to gain access to YouTube as soon as possible, which typically happens when your character reaches 12 years old. You’ll want to make sure you begin building up your social media popularity as much as possible, which means posting videos pretty often. You want to make sure they’re all video game only related.

One of the videos you post will need to go viral. Unfortunately, this is all down to luck, so you’ll want to make sure you’re posting pretty often throughout your character’s lifetime. You can increase their overall popularity and fame as a social media star by posting subject matter on other platforms, such as Tiktok and Twitter.

The last requirement is to acquire 10 million subscribers on YouTube. This requires you to have a heavy presence on your YouTube platform, so you’ll want to make sure you’re posting it every year, and you don’t forget it. You can use your other social media platforms to increase your character’s overall popularity, but making sure to keep up on YouTube is your priority.

AFter you’ve done all that, you’ll have completed the challenge. You will then have a chance to select from one of four random appearance items to add to your account.