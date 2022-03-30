How to complete the Knife to Meet You side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Knife to Meet you is one of the first side quests you can take on from the Overworld in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. You’ll find it as you walk along the main path towards Brighthoof. A man called Bach Stahb is standing near a glowing green shrine, alluding to what might be an untimely death for your Fatemaker. This guide explains how to complete the quest.

Step 1: Collect the Shrine Piece from the path

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bach Stahb has collected two shrine pieces, but he wants you to get the other two. The first of these is along the path to your left. You’ll need to fight your way through a dungeon so that you can head up a lift and reach the upper level. Once there, you can pick up the shrine piece.

Step 2: Collect the shrine piece from the dungeon

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second shrine piece is in a dungeon to the right of Bach Stahb. You’ll need to walk along the path and lower the bridge over the cola river to reach it. There’s nothing complicated about this dungeon, so shoot your way through it and return to the quest giver.

Step 3: Take your reward

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you return to Bach Stahb, your companions will begin discussing how predictable it would be if he stabbed you in the back. However, you find that he’s the one who has been stabbed in the back. Talk to his corpse to claim your reward and move on with the rest of the game.