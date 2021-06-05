How to complete the Land, Sea, and Air Challenge in BitLife

The first weekend of June has arrived, and it’s a perfect time to enjoy all of the luxuries that come with it. In BitLife, there are still new challenges for you to complete, with the latest one being the Land, Sea, & Air Challenge, where you’ll have to own a fortune of vehicles that can travel by land, sea, and air.

Here are all of the tasks for the Land, Sea, & Air challenge.

Assemble a car collection worth $1 million

Assemble a watercraft collection worth $1 million

Assemble a aircraft collection worth $1 million

Survive a dangerous encounter in one of your boats and planes

These tasks will require you to accumulate a large sum of money, so we highly recommend having a respectable profession or waiting for a generation or two to earn enough money to purchase these multi-million dollar items. Because most of these tasks having you buying cars, boats, and planes, you need to wait until your character is at least 18 years old to try for their boating and pilot license. Also, for the dangerous encounter, try to teach your character how to swim. If you teach your character how to swim by trying out and swimming for the Swim Team in high school, they’ll learn how to swim, increasing their chances of surviving the dangerous encounter when they go on a boat.

For those interested in purchasing a car collection worth more than $1 million, you need to make sure you can purchase multiple cars. We have not encountered too many cars that reach this price point, so you’re better off grabbing several cars and taking care of them. If you aim for the more expensive vehicles, you may only need four or five of them to reach this point.

When it comes to buying watercraft, you first need to take your boating test. The boating test will have you answering one question to prove you have enough knowledge of the water to drive a boat. After you pass your boating license exam, you’re free to purchase a watercraft from a dealership. Most of the better boats range from 300,000, with some ranging in the millions. We recommend buying one of the larger boats, easily hitting that one million dollar requirement mark without much effort.

For the aircraft requirement, you’ll run into the same problem as you did with the boat. You need to apply for and pass the piloting license exam before you can purchase one. You’ll have to answer one of the many questions they’ll display for you. After you’ve done that, you can buy any of the airplanes a dealership has for the same, and the cheapest one costs around one million dollars. It shouldn’t matter which one you purchase as you should hit the requirement by buying one.

The final task you need to complete for the Land, Sea, & Air Challenge is to survive a dangerous encounter in your boat or airplane. This is all about luck, unfortunately. It will be a random event your character goes through when they’re out driving their purchased boat or airplane. We recommend picking to take the one that has the best condition to ensure your character survives the endeavor, and if they don’t, you’ll have to start over. It is a random event, so it can happen at any time. Just make sure they’re out enjoying the boat or airplane for the event to trigger.

Once you’ve completed all of those tasks, you’ll receive your cosmetic for finishing the challenge and you’ll receive a ranking compared to other players also trying to finish it in BitLife.