How to complete the Legally Blonde Challenge in BitLife

The weekend has arrived, and with it, the latest BitLife challenge has come. This week is the Legally Blonde Challenge. You’ll be working your way through college, and trying to aim to hit the highest grades to make it into Law School.

These are all of the tasks you need to do to complete the Legally Blonde challenge in BitLife.

Be born a female in California

Have a chihuahua named Bruiser

Be initiatied into a sorority

Get accepted into law school with 100% looks

The first task for this challenge is all about starting your character in California. Make sure your character is a female, and you should be good to go. We highly recommend making sure your character has a high level of looks when they’re born, making the rest of the challenge much easier as they progress through the tasks.

The next thing you need to do is enter a sorority. You’ll be able to enter one when you’re in college, which means you need to make it through High School with a good amount of Smarts. The higher your Smarts stat, the easier it is to have high grades and accept scholarships for college. You can increase your Smarts by reading books and visiting your local library.

Now, when you’ve completed your four years of college, make sure you got your degree in English or Education. Either choice will do. You’ll be able to qualify for law school after that.

Lastly, at any point, you can adopt a Dog and rename them, Bruiser. You’ll have the option to rename them when you adopt them. You can do this at any time.

After you complete the challenge, you’ll receive a random appearance item for your BitLife account.