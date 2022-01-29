How to complete the Lex Luther Challenge in BitLife

The weekend has arrived, and with it, another BitLife Challenge for you to work on and unlock an appearance item to add to your profile. For this weekend’s challenge, you’ll be focused on taking down Superman and becoming a villain as Lex Luthor. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to complete the Lex Luthor Challenge in BitLife.

These are the tasks you need to complete the Lex Luthor Challenge in BitLife.

Have an enemy named Clark Kent

Become a CEO

Have 100% Smarts

Escape from Prison

Build a net worth of $10 Million dollars

The first task for this guide is pretty complicated. You’ll need to have an enemy named Clark Kent. There are a few ways you can go about this. If you have god mode, you can automatically rename an NPC into the game to Clark Kent, and then become their enemy. The other way to do this is to have a son or daughter, and change their name to Clark Kent. There’s always a chance you might find another character named Clark Kent in the game, but it’s extremely rare.

Next, you’ll need to become a CEO. The way to do this is to go to university and make sure your smarts remain as high as possible. While in college, work your way through and earn a Business Degree, and the attend Graduate school. After attending graduate school, you’ll need to look for a job that is in the Corporate world underneath occupation. You should be able to find it in the jobs choice, but these jobs are random, so it will take some time for it to appear. Once you do, you’ll need to stick to that job for several years, working hard and heading up the corporate ladder. Eventually, when you become the Assistance Vice President of the business, the next promotion is CEO.

Next, you’ll need to escape from Prison. We recommend doing this first before you become a CEO to ensure that you can’t get in any trouble and lose your job at work. You can go to jail for multiple reasons, and when you’re in jail, you’ll then need to escape it.

Throughout your career, your goal is to earn a net worth of $10 million dollars. You can do this by buying expensive homes, cars, and other luxuries as you earn more money. Make sure to buy more items to ensure your wealth is saved as you progress through your life.

The last thing you need to do is complete all of these tasks, and make sure you have 100% smarts. You can keep your smarts up by reading books, heading to the library, or doing the Memory game.

Once you’ve completed all of these tasks, you’ll complete the challenge and you can now receive a new appearance item for your BitLife account.