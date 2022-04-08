How to complete the Ma Klounkee Most Foul side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

One of the most controversial conversations in the Star Wars franchise revolves around who shot first, Han or Greedo? Anyone you talk to seems to have a different opinion on what really happened. Luckily, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features a side quest where you can do a little investigating to get to the bottom of this. Here is how to complete the side mission Ma Klounkee Most Foul.

To find the Ma Klounkee Most Foul side quest, travel to Mos Eisley on Tatooine and go to Chalmun’s Cantina. You will see a group of three stormtroopers standing around that you can talk to who are investigating the Han Solo and Greedo situation. They will ask you to speak to six witnesses; here is where to find them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the first two witnesses, enter the nearby cantina. Right at the entrance will be an opportunist witness that you have to pay 10,500 studs to. Depending on how much of the game you have been playing, this should not be that much.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next witness is one of the bartenders inside the cantina. Droids can’t enter here, so switch to a different character and talk to him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just outside of the cantina is an alien that a Protocol Droid can only understand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Back over by the stormtroopers is a locked door that a witness is behind. Switch to a Protocol Droid, and he will not let you in unless you look like a certain person. Turn to the right and will see that person standing on their own. Switch to a Jedi and use Mind Tricks to take control of them and direct them to the door to make the homeowner open up. Make your way inside and talk to him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Directly to the right of the home you were just in are a few crates. Jump on them with a Jedi and double jump up to the roof and talk to the witness standing up there.

The final witness is to the south in a hood. Talk to him, and he will begin running. As you chase him, attack him in any way that you prefer. Once you get his health down, he will finally talk to you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have all six statements return to the stormtroopers. Unfortunately, the case can never be solved because all parties say something different. However, for your trouble, you unlock Greedo for your character roster.