There are a handful of activities in BitLife that are fun ways for your character to pass the time or important opportunities for you to increase your character’s stats. If you’re interested in improving your character’s Smarts stat, an excellent way to do that is with the Memory Test. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Memory Test in BitLife.

You can find this activity available for all characters on your BitLife account. It will be under the Activities tab in the Mind & Body section. Click on it, and it will bring up a dial with four colors on it. The goal of the game is for you to click on the highlighted color, and follow the pattern the game presents you. After you complete every sequence, another color is added to the pattern, increasing the number of colors you have to memorize. You need to click the colors correctly, or you lose.

If you’re struggling to keep up with the pattern, we recommend having a way to quickly record what colors popped up on the screen. Unfortunately, the game does have a timer, so you will lose the game if you do not respond in time. The higher score you receive at the end of the sequence, the more Smarts your character will receive. We recommend doing this once a year and aiming for a higher score to reap the most benefits from it.6