As you explore the wasteland that is Appalachia in Fallout 76, you will come across events that you can participate in. Some of these events will have you clearing out wildlife while others will require you to steal loot from the townsfolk of an old west village. The Most Wanted event makes you the bad guy as you make off like a bandit after robbing a town blind. Just don’t let your loot get destroyed by the robot cops. This guide will show you how to complete the Most Wanted event in Fallout 76.

Most Wanted even guide in Fallout 76

The Most Wanted event was added to Fallout 76 during the Nuka-World on Tour update and takes place in the Nuka-World on Tour section of the map in the Ash Heap region. The event location is the old west town portion of the Nuka-World area which consists of multiple old west-style buildings and a fake horse-drawn wagon in the center. Your goal during the event is to steal 600 Buckaroos from the townsfolk and deposit it in the getaway wagon.

Once the event starts, search the town for safes. These can appear in different sections of the builds and can also be held by the wooden cutouts resembling townsfolk. You will know if a safe can be stolen from thanks to the green light that appears above it. After stealing some Buckaroos, bring them to the getaway wagon and despot them. While you are searching for loot, you will also get attacked by Protectrons.

After you and your teammates have collected the 600 Buckaroos from the townsfolk and buildings and deposited the money into the wagon, you will need to defend the getaway wagon from enemies. Protectrons will swarm the area. Protect the loot for a minute and you will be victorious. You can obtain many different items and plans as rewards for this event. There are also two legendary weapons that you can obtain called Gunther’s Big Iron and Western Spirit.