The weekend has returned, with it, another BitLife Challenge for you to work your way through. You will have the opportunity to work on this challenge immediately. You must go through the necessary steps to ensure each task is completed to earn the reward. This week is the Polymath Challenge. This guide covers how to complete the Polymath Challenge in BitLife.

All Polymath Challenge tasks

There are multiple tasks within the Polymath Challenge you will need to complete. These are all the tasks for the challenge.

Have 100% Health, Happiness, Smarts, and Looks

Have 100% proficiency in 5+ instruments

Obtain the highest belt in 2+ Martial Arts

Have perfect relationships with 10+ friends

Spend 20+ years in 2 different careers

There are multiple ways you can go out of your way to complete this challenge. Let’s break down how to focus on your character’s stats. Your character’s stats will frequently be changing throughout their life. We recommend rolling a character with high starting stats, which is pure RNG. Try to aim above 70% for all three categories, with smarts potentially being the lowest. After this, you must work on all three to keep these at a high bar.

You can work on your looks by working out, eating a healthy diet, taking care of yourself by avoiding drugs and alcohol, and going to the saloon. For happiness, you want to have high relationships with people around you, a pet or two, meditate, and not get fired from your job. For your Smarts, it’s all about reading books, studying, and keeping yourself on track by staying in school at a young age. Finally, the Looks stat is about keeping healthy by working out, eating healthily, and not taking drugs.

Next, your character will need to have proficiency with 5+ instruments. Have your parents sign you up for music lessons at a young age. This way, you can do this for free at a young age. When you reach 18 years old, you can study all of the instruments you need to study, and you will need to do it at least three to five times every year with each instrument. These will steadily increase with practice, but this is purely putting time into each year.

Similar to instruments, your character needs a black belt in a Martial Art. Have your parents sign you up for one of these activities at a young age, and then progress through the levels. You can do this all within a single year. When you reach 18 years old, you can sign up for another Martial Arts program and repeat the process.

The next challenge is to have more than 10 perfect relationships with friends. You can make friends at school or work, but once you have a friend, make sure to spend time with them at least once a year. You can choose the Spend Time with Everyone choice in the Relationships tab, making it a quick activity.

The last step is to spend 20+ in two careers. You will want to mark what year your character starts a job and then jump into a second one as soon as possible. This will likely happen when they reach 40 or 45 before jumping into their second career. Maintaining high stats will be difficult at this age, so grab a career as young as possible.

After you complete these five tasks, you will have finished the Polymath Challenge. Then, you can pick from any of the four random chests for your reward.