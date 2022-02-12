How to complete the Rain Man Challenge in BitLife

The weekend has arrived, and the latest BitLife Challenge is now available for you to try and complete. You will have until the middle of next week on Wednesday to complete it. You’ll need to wrap up all of the tasks on a single character for them to count, adding a new appearance item to your BitLife account. This week is the Rain Man Challenge and this guide will detail all the tasks and complete the Rain Man Challenge in BitLife.

These are all tasks you will need to finish for the Rain Man Challenge.

Get a Memory Score of 25+ on the memory test

All you have to do for this challenge is complete the Memory Test and score above 25. You can do this on any character on your BitLife account. You can find the Memory Test available in the Activities section, under Mind & Body. It will be one of the last options. Click on it, and it’s a game of Simon Says. The mini-game will have you clicking the highlighted color, and then the number of colors on the device will increase with each turn. Your first one requires only one color, the second turn requires two colors, the third requires you to press three colors, and so on.

You’ll need to reach a score of 25, and it all comes down to memorizing the pattern that appears on your screen. This could take you a few attempts, and we highly recommend taking your time with it.

After you’ve hit a score of 25 or higher, you’ll have completed the Rain Man challenge. Then, you’ll be able to select one of four random appearance items to add to your BitLife account.