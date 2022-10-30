Dragonfall is the last of the Living World Season 4 maps. Featuring an impressive landscape filled with various foes and events, it is a great place for players to earn achievements and complete an important Meta event. It is also one of the maps needed to complete the Legendary Trinket, the Prismatic Champion’s Regalia, which is done by completing a variety of different achievements and collections across the map. This guide will cover how to complete the Return to Dragonfall Achievement in Guild Wars 2.

Which Story Missions you’ll need to complete Return to Dragonfall in Guild Wars 2

You’ll need to have Living World Season 4 unlocked to complete this achievement. You’ll also want to have Mounts, meaning you’ll need the Path of Fire expansion completed. To unlock Living World Season 4, you might have to purchase the story from the Gem Store. These are the episodes you’ll have to complete:

Complete the story mission The End in Living World Season 4 Episode 6.

Complete the story mission Descent in Living World Season 4 Episode 6.

Completing the Return to Dragonfall Achievements for Return to Dragonfall

To complete this portion of the achievement, you’ll have to head to the Dragonfall and complete a selection of collection quests. You’ll also have to finish several events, which won’t be much of an issue due to the plethora of them available on the map. These are all the achievements you’ll have to complete:

Return to Dragonfall: Crop Harvester

You will need to harvest crops a total of 15 times. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the mini-map. Look for the green leafy-looking icons to find nodes.

Return to Dragonfall: Woodland Management

Chop wood nodes 30 times to complete this achievement. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the mini-map. Look for the three stacked logs to find nodes.

Return to Dragonfall: Ore Miner

You must mine ore 30 times to finish this achievement. You will find ore and other harvestable nodes on the mini-map. Look for the gray rock icons to find nodes.

Return to Dragonfall: Local Response

Complete 20 events in Dragonfall. The events can be found scattered around the map, and there are almost always Commanders running event trains that you can follow. You will be able to complete most of them solo, but it is best to have a party or a friend to play with.

Revenge of Kralkatorrik: Dragonfall

You will have to finish the map Meta on Dragonfall for this achievement to be completed. It is a multi-phase event, and you’ll have to follow a player with a Commander tag-up. This achievement is only completed if the Meta event is successful.

Revenge of the Champions: Dragonfall

You will have to fight and defeat 3 of the Champion foes on the Dragonfall map. In addition, you will have to complete the Ley-Infused Champions all during the final part of the Meta, which is only 20 minutes long. Other Champion enemies will be found in the events prior to the Meta event.