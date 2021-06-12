How to complete the Schwarzenegger Challenge in BitLife

The weekend has returned, and with it, a new BitLife challenge where you can test your skills to see how quickly you can complete it before other players in the game. This week’s challenge is called the Schwarzenegger challenge.

These are the tasks you have to do to complete the challenge.

Be born in Austria

Emigrate to the United States

Go to the gym 40+ years in a row

Become a famous movie star

Become a governor

The first task is to be born in Austria. You want to make sure that you make your character starts out in Austria, which is pretty simple. They will eventually want to move to the United States.

The next task will be all about going to the gym. You can d this every year while you work on the other tasks.

To become a famous movie star, you want to improve your fame by attending to your health and looks. You can apply to become a famous voice actor, and work your way up to becoming a movie star.

After becoming a famous movie star, you can become a governor by working for your local town’s government. Eventually, you can work your way up to the governor.

When you become governor, you will have completed the challenge.