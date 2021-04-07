How to complete the Suited for Combat challenge in Destiny 2 – Season of the Chosen

Another week, another batch of Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2’s Season of the Chosen. The Suited for Combat challenge wants players to kill 400 enemies while wearing a full suit of armor.

What it doesn’t say, in typical Bungie fashion, is that this needs to be a very specific suit of armor. To get this challenge to work, and for any kills you make to count towards the overall progress, you will need to wear the Praefectus armor.

The Praefectus armor is the seasonal armor for Season of the Chosen. You will be reward with different parts of it as you level up the season pass, including the free tier. You can also get the armor from the usual sources such as loot drops and from Umbral Engrams which can then be opened at the H.E.L.M.

Once you have a full set of head, arm, chest, and leg armor, along with the class item, you can equip it and start killing enemies in any activity in the game. Battlegrounds are a great way to do this, as they are filled with enemies, and it should only take a couple of runs to hit the target of 400.

It is certainly a poorly worded challenge, not actually mentioning that you need this specific armor set, but once you have it, it is not hard to complete.

