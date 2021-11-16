How to complete The Titan Will Submit in No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence

The Titan Will Submit is the fourth Milestone in Phase five of No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence. To complete it, you need to install the technology that will allow you to finally make the Sandworms plaguing the galaxy submit to your will. In this guide, we’ll explain how to do this and offer some tips for those players who might have gotten themselves stuck along the way.

Install the Visceral Synthesiser

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only thing you need to do to complete this Milestone is install the Visceral Synthesiser. You’ll get the plans for this device from the previous Milestone, Into the Red, and you should have most of the resources required to install it from other Milestones too. For example, you’ll need to have gathered Cursed Dust for a couple of Milestones, including Into the Red, and Larval Cores are what you’re gathering for Their Scent Remains.

However, if, like us, you’d misplaced some of these by the time you came to complete this Milestone, you can still get them quite easily. Any planet with Sandworms flying around on it has both Cursed Dust and Larval Cores. You’ll need to search around using your scanner for Cursed Dust Deposits on the planet’s surface. As for Larval Cores, look for areas on a planet with lots of plants. You should be able to track down Whispering Eggs in these locations, and once you harvest those, you’ll be able to pick up a Larval Core. Just watch out for the Abominations that attack you while harvesting.

Once you’ve installed the Visceral Synthesiser, you’ll complete the Milestone and can claim 1616 Hexite, three Kelp Sacs, and five Larval Cores from the Expedition menu.