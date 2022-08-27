How to complete the Warpriest Challenge in King’s Fall Raid in Destiny 2

The Warpriest is the second boss encounter in the King’s Fall Raid in Destiny 2. Again, you must bounce around the room and go through multiple DPS phases. However, for those increasing the difficulty and going to complete the challenges surrounding these bosses, there are secret keywords for these phases. For example, the Warpriest’s Challenge is called the Devious Thievery. This guide covers completing the Warpriest Challenge in Destiny 2’s King Fall Raid.

How to complete the Devious Thievery challenge in King’s Fall

For this encounter, you and your team need to have a separate Breath of the Initiate holder every time you go through a DPS check with the Warpriest. Essentially, for each part of this phase, someone will need to carry this aura on their Guardian, which is activated by shooting a series of glyphs in the arena to summon it. The wielder will need to make sure they kill an enemy in 10 seconds, or they will perish and give it to another party member, potentially causing the challenge not to trigger.

We recommend coordinating with your team to ensure everyone can plan out each phase and swap out who is doing what during this portion. It’s easy to miss this challenge because of the delicate wording in the triumph. This will require consistent communication and double-checking who has done what through the progression of this raid.

The Warpriest can be a complicated fight, and it gave many players a hard pause before they could push forward and complete the rest of the King’s Fall raid.