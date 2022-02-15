How to complete the “Tragedy Written in Stone” quest in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has no shortage of tasks to dole out as you explore the many areas of its main campaign. One you may come across as you traverse the Graveyard in the Rethramis Border is the Tragedy Written in Stone. Or maybe you won’t come across it. That’s because the most challenging thing about this quest is figuring out how to it starts. It’s not simply waiting for you in the Graveyard or the surrounding parts of the Rethramis Border.

Although there may be other ways to kick off this quest, the way we did it was by fighting the enemies found wandering around the Graveyard portion of the map. Eventually one of these enemies will drop the key item to start the quest: a Moss-covered Log. Obtaining the log will give you access to the Mossy Journal, which will, upon reading, send you to Gravekeeper Kendal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gravekeeper Kendal, who can be found near the Graveyard’s entrance, will send you to inspect a defaced epitaph on a coffin. Luckily, the coffin isn’t far away at all, just a few crypts to the north.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you inspect the epitaph, your next step is taking out five ghosts in the nearby area. After clearing them out, you have one more enemy to deal with: the Tormented Woman. After you put her to rest, all you need to do to complete the quest is head back to Gravekeeper Kendal, who will be waiting right where you left him.

