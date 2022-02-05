The first weekend of February has arrived, and with it, a brand new BitLife Challenge for you to complete. You’ll have until the middle of next week to wrap it up to earn your appearance item for your profile and bragging rights for your placement. For this weekend, you’ll be trying to complete the Wild West Challenge. This guide covers how to complete the Wild West Challenge in BitLife and all tasks associated with it.

These are all of the tasks you need to complete the Wild West Challenge.

Be born in Chicago

Become a famous rapper

Have 9+ hit gold or higher

Have children named North, South, East, and West

Run unsuccessfully for president

The first task has you being born in Chicago. If your character already does not meet these requirements, we recommend making a new character to fit this better. After that, you’ll need to work on becoming a rapper, which you can do by taking voice lessons when you’re six years old and doing this at least once a year to improve your talents. You’ll want to continue doing this until you reach at least 90%, or hopefully, 100% in vocals. Finally, to become a rapper, you’ll need to head over to Occupations, go to Special Careers, and attempt to become a solo artist, with the genre of a rapper for each album and song you wrong.

Your next goal is to have more than nine hits to go gold or high, which means creating numerous hits each year. This will be an ongoing process for you, so we recommend doing it early and keeping your releases close together.

Along the way, you’ll want to get married and make sure each of your children are named North, South, East, and West. You can do this throughout your character’s life. We highly recommend being married as it makes the process of having and taking care of children much easier in BitLife.

The last challenge is to run for President unsuccessfully. You’ll want to do this later than the previous tasks. Essentially, your character will need to run for some form of government, and so they’ll want to start on the bottom tier of their local government in their local area. We recommend going back to school to make this easier, so enroll in university and apply for a Law degree, which you can do after completing four years of Political Science, English, or a History degree. After that, apply for Law school.

Once you have your degree from Law School, apply for the School Board of Directors or any of the other available positions of open office. Eventually, you’ll want to work your way up to Mayor. When you have the chance to run for election as President, do your best to do nothing at all to make the other candidate much more appealing. Then, when the opponent is named President, you’ll have completed the challenge.

After finishing this challenge, you’ll receive a chance to pick one of four random appearance items to add to your BitLife account.