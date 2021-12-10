How to complete Words for Friends in No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy

Words for Friends is the second Milestone in Phase three of No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy. To complete it, you need to learn six words in the Gek language. This Milestone isn’t too challenging, but it’s worth getting out of the way early on so you can focus on the more taxing Milestones. This guide explains how to complete Words for Friends quickly, so you don’t need to land on every world in a Gek system hoping to learn a single word.

Head to Repri Omega

Screenshot by Gamepur

Repri Omega is a planet in the same system as the first Rendezvous Point in this Expedition. Once you’ve completed Rendezvous 1, you can fly there to complete another Milestone, Cloud Forest, and then start searching for Gek words for this Milestone. This optimizes your progress through the Expedition and is well worth your time if you’re in a rush.

Speak to Gek and find Knowledge Stones

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways to learn Gek words on this world. First, you can find Gek in the buildings that litter the surface and talk to them. When you do, you’ll get the option to learn a word from them. If you choose this option, you’ll be able to learn a single word from each Gek you encounter. The second way to learn Gek words is to find Knowledge Stones on this planet. Each one will provide you with one Gek word.

Between these two methods, you should learn six Gek words pretty quickly. Then, when the Milestone is complete, you can claim some Translation Technologies, five Gek Relics, five NipNip Buds, and some increased Gek Standing from the Expedition menu.