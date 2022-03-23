How to complete Zashiki-Warashi side quest in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Some of the spirits you’ll encounter in Ghostwire: Tokyo needs some help with the things happening in their community. To the south of the Namita Shrine, you’ll find an old woman wondering where her Zashiki-Warashi has gone and would like your assistance in finding them. This guide will cover how to complete the Zashiki-Warashi quest in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

You’ll need to make your way to the south of Namita Shrine before you enter the territory of the Shiroyama Shrine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shortly after speaking with the old woman spirit, she will give you some rice cakes. You’ll need to use these to lure the Zashiki-Warashi out. You can find the blue bowl for the rice cakes inside the house, behind the old woman’s spirit.

Inside the house, you’ll hear the crying of the Zashiki-Warashi. We recommend investigating the entire house before moving on with the mission. You can find what you’re looking for by going to the right and then taking another right. Inside, you’ll find the spirit of the Landlord who stole the Zashiki-Warashi from the old woman.

Upon finding the Landlord’s spirit, you’ll have to create a Hand Seal and exorcise him from the location. Once he’s gone, the next step is to place the rice crackers in the bowl where the Landlord’s spirit was standing. A small spirit will appear after putting the rice crackers into the bowl. Now, you can return to the old woman to report what happened and the return of the Zashiki-Warashi.