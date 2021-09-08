How to confront the mole in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to confront the mole that has been working with the aliens. The mole in question is actually Maven, who can be found at the Satellite Base just to the south of FN Radio.

Why Maven was working with the aliens, we do not know, which is why you will need to confront her and find out. You can find her exact location shown on the map below.

All you need to do to finish the quest is run up to her, interact, and then select the speech bubble option to begin a conversation. Remember, this is the last week of the season, and things will be shutting down early on September 12, so make sure you finish up any outstanding challenges before then.

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:

Week 14 Legendary Quests

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15,000 XP

Warn characters of impending doom (0/3) – 45000 XP

Place warning signs (0/4) – 30000 XP

Shut down the radar dishes (0/2) – 30000 XP

Spoil the Mole’s sabotage attempt (0/1) – 30000 XP

Confront the mole (0/1) – 30000 XP

Week 14 Epic Quests