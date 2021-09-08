How to confront the mole in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Hear them out.
One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to confront the mole that has been working with the aliens. The mole in question is actually Maven, who can be found at the Satellite Base just to the south of FN Radio.
Why Maven was working with the aliens, we do not know, which is why you will need to confront her and find out. You can find her exact location shown on the map below.
All you need to do to finish the quest is run up to her, interact, and then select the speech bubble option to begin a conversation. Remember, this is the last week of the season, and things will be shutting down early on September 12, so make sure you finish up any outstanding challenges before then.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 14 Legendary Quests
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15,000 XP
- Warn characters of impending doom (0/3) – 45000 XP
- Place warning signs (0/4) – 30000 XP
- Shut down the radar dishes (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Spoil the Mole’s sabotage attempt (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Confront the mole (0/1) – 30000 XP
Week 14 Epic Quests
- Activate a rift after purchasing it from a character (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect foraged items at Corny Complex (0/4) – 30000 XP
- Destroy alien eggs (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Eliminate an attached alien parasite (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Ignite structures in Holly Hatchery and Corny Complex (0/25) – 30000 XP
- Damage opponents while in a vehicle (0/150) – 30000 XP
- Pop tires on IO vehicles (0/1) – 30000 XP