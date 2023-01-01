Crafting is a huge part of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Because of this, you will be spending much of your time slaving away at the crafting stations making items that you can use to complete quests or decorate your home with. One of the many items that you can craft in the game is Rope which by itself isn’t used for much but is instead combined with other items to make furniture. This guide will show you how to craft Fiber and Rope in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Fiber and Rope in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are certain materials in Disney Dreamlight Valley that are called Refined Materials. These items are often used as ingredients in various crafting recipes and require the use of materials to make them. For instance, Bricks require Clay to make. If you want to make some Rope, you first need to make Fiber. To make Fiber, you need to get your hands on some Seaweed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Seaweed is one of the easier materials to find in the game. Thanks to the Missions in Uncharted Space update, you can also craft Seaweed at crafting stations. Seaweed can be found by fishing in areas without nodes. Each time you cast your line in a spot without a node, you will have about a 50% chance of getting Seaweed. You can craft Seaweed using Red Algae at a crafting station.

Once you have collected some Seaweed, you can use it to make Fiber. Go to a crafting station and you will see Fiber under the refined materials section. For every piece of Seaweed that you use, you will make five spools of Fiber. Rope is also found under the refined materials section of the crafting menu. To make Rope, you need eight spools of Fiber. Once you have made some Rope, you can use it to craft different furniture items, though it is mainly used for completing quests.