How to craft TM 171 Tera Blast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With the addition of tera types in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the developers have inevitably added new moves that use this new mechanic as much as possible. TM 171 Tera Blast is a really powerful move that works well only using the tera type gimmick added for this generation. If you’ve learned how to properly use terastallizing, then the Tera Blast move needs to be in your Pokémon’s skillset. So, here is how you can craft TM 171 Tera Blast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 171 Tera Blast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly two things you will need to craft the Tera Blast TM 171 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

8000 League Points (LP)

8 Glimmet Crystal

Screenshot by Gamepur

Also, before you can craft TM 171 Tera Blast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to find it. If you haven’t gotten your hands on it beforehand, you won’t be able to craft it. To get this great move TM, you will need to defeat five gym leaders. Once that is done, Geeta, the champion of the Paldea region, will offer the TM to you.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. The Tera Blast TM needs 8000 LP to craft, which can be a lot for some players. A good way to get some LP if you are in need is to go to the TM Machine and exchange Pokémon materials for LP. You can use other materials that aren’t needed for this specific TM to get enough LP.

To get the Glimmet Crystal material, you will need to find the respective Pokémon and defeat them a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 materials per Glimmet defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare. Since Glimmet is an endgame Pokémon, don’t expect to craft too many Tera Blast TMs before entering the crater.

The Tera Blast move works well with the new terastallizing mechanic since it uses the tera type of your Pokémon and releases relatively powerful attacks with that type against your enemies. It also uses whoever one of the Attack and Sp. Attack stats your Pokémon is better in to decide how much damage you deal.