Uber Uniques In Diablo 4 (Full Guide)

Diablo 4 is filled with loot for players to find, including Unique items that grant powerful bonuses to strengthen your builds. Along with these are a few items so rare and powerful they can dramatically change your class and gameplay.

These items are called Uber Uniques. They are extremely rare but equally powerful, and naturally, players will want to know how to find these elusive items. In this guide, we will detail all the Uber Uniques in Diablo 4, as well as their drop rates, their abilities, and the best way to farm for these items.

What Are Uber Uniques in Diablo 4

Uber Uniques are the rarest and strongest items in the game, and like Unique drops, they provide specific effects and abilities that can majorly change up your build and can only be found on specific pieces of gear, making them particularly powerful and sought-after.

These items can only be found on World Tier 4 after level 85 and will always drop at level 925 from Duriel, a slightly higher number than all other gear, meaning they will likely provide more stats and better affixes than any gear in the game.

Full List of Uber Uniques in Diablo 4

There are seven Uber Uniques currently in Diablo 4, which we have listed below, along with their unique ability.

As you can see from their abilities, these items can be a major boon for your build and dramatically increase their power or open up new possibilities.

Name Ability Classes Andariel’s Visage Lucky Hit: Up to 10-20% chance to trigger a poison nova that applies X Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area. All Classes Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander Gain a random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy, Can only occur every 30 seconds. Druid, Sorcerer Doombringer Lucky Hit: Up to 15-20% chance to deal X Shadow Damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20% for 5 seconds. Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue Harlequin Crest Gain 10-20% Damage Reduction.



In addition, gain +4 Ranks to all Skills. All Classes Melted Heart of Selig Gain 30 Maximum Resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain x Resource for every 1% of Life you would have lost instead. All Classes Ring of Starless Skies Casting a Core Skill cast reduces the Resource cost of your Core Skills by 8-12%, up to a maximum of 40%. Resets upon using a non-Core Skill. All Classes The Grandfather Increase your Critical Strike Damage by 60-100%.



The other properties on this weapon can roll higher than normal. Barbarian, Necromancer

What Is the Drop Rate for Uber Uniques?

After some research by the community, it seems that the highest possibility of getting an Uber Unique is from the endgame boss Uber Duriel, which comes out at around 2%, so in approximately 50 kills, you will likely get at least 1 Uber Unique.

For other activities, such as Helltide Chests and Nightmare Dungeons and exploring the overworld, the drop rates are much lower, and it’s very unlikely you will find them doing these activities, but there is still a slim chance, and by slim, I mean we are reaching into the 0.0001% in some cases. In essence, if you get an Uber Unique drop, you are extremely lucky and have essentially won the Diablo lottery.

Where Can You Farm Uber Uniques in Diablo 4?

Your best option for farming Uber Uniques is the endgame boss Uber Duriel, which has the highest chance of dropping an Uber Unique in the game at 2%, as we mentioned previously. Of course, this is still very small, but it is the best chance you will have of getting these items, although loot tables for various classes and some RNG will play into your chances.

The main gripe with Uber Duriels is it’s a resource-heavy process to get him summoned since you will need certain items you earn from fighting other endgame bosses, and you can only do this on World Tier 4.

To summon Uber Duriel, you must get two Mucus-Slick Eggs and two Shards of Agony, which come from Echo of Varshan and Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint, respectively.

To summon Varshan, you need to collect a Gurgling Head, Blackened Femur, Trembling Hand, and Malignant Heart from Grotesque Debtors during Whispers missions and from Whisper Caches when you have completed enough missions. You then can summon them at the Malignant Burrow and get the items needed from defeating them.

For Grigoire, you will need five Living Steel to summon them, which is earned from Tortured Gifts of Living Steel found in Helltide events and cost 300 Cinders to open. There can only be two of these chests active at a time in a Helltide, and they can be tricky to find, but there are plenty of resources and sites out there to help you find them thanks to trackers. You can then summon them in Hall of the Penitent and get their item.

Once you have the required amount, you can summon Duriel at the Gaping Crevass Dungeon.