Diablo 4: How To Farm Uniques

Unique items in Diablo 4 are pretty powerful, so naturally, players will want to get their hands on these items to make their builds stronger and maybe for some bragging rights too. These items are particularly tricky to find and can take a while to drop, making them very rare items to loot in Diablo 4.

While that’s the case, there are a few ways you can farm for these items that involve participating in various in-game activities and defeating certain kinds of content. In this guide, we have all the details on how to farm Unique items in Diablo 4.

Related: Uber Uniques In Diablo 4 (Full Guide)

Endgame Bosses

Image via Blizzard

The best way for players to currently farm for Uniques is by defeating the five endgame bosses. These were added at the beginning of Season of Blood and offer players a chance to farm for specific Unique drops, with each of the five bosses having dedicated loot tables with items for each of the game classes and several class-agnostic Uniques.

Each of these bosses has different conditions to summon them, involving different activities in the game and gathering different materials. It can be a bit of a grind, but it’s easily the most effective and likely way you will find Unique drops of all the options here.

Helltides and Tortured Chests

Screenshot by Gamepur

Helltides are another option for farming Uniques, as they have more chances to drop thanks to Elite mobs having an increased chance to drop extra items, as well as the various chests scattered across the Helltide.

In this instance, we recommend trying to find Helltide Events and Mystery Chests, as these two have the most chance of yielding Unique items, and if not, you will get a good chunk of Cinders to use to open more chests, giving you another chance to find these items. If you need a hand finding where these chests and events will take place, you should consider using helltide.com, which will show you the timers for when Helltides are active, as well as detailed maps of the locations of chests and events for each area, as well as having timers for World Bosses and Legion events.

Nightmare Dungeons

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nightmare Dungeons are full of Elite enemies and high mob density, making it a prime activity to do if you are looking to farm for Uniques. Since these dungeons have increased drop rates for Sacred and Ancestral items, and enemies have increased chances to drop items, it offers more chances for Uniques at a higher quality.

With Nightmare Dungeons, as well as normal ones, certain enemy types and dungeons will have increased chances to drop certain Uniques. Thankfully, there is a helpful tool over on the diablo4.life website that has all the details on every Unique in the game, including which dungeons to find certain Uniques and the enemies to look out for. It even lets you search for multiple Uniques at once and has tags to show you which dungeons are faster and have high mob density.

World Bosses

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your last viable option is the World Bosses, which, along with their weekly cache drops, also have a chance to drop Unique items; however, in my expereince, this is an extremely rare occurrence, even by Unique standards, so this might not be the best option.

Much like with Helltides, you can use the same website we mentioned previously to see the times and locations of upcoming World Boss spawns.