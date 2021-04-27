How to create and change S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts in Fallout 76

The Locked and Loaded update for Fallout 76 is now live. This update brings several new features to the game, but chief among them are S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts. In this guide, we’ll explain how you can create your own S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadout, as well as how to change them while you’re out and about.

What are S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts?

Image via Bethesda Softworks’ YouTube

Everyone playing Fallout 76 knows what S.P.E.C.I.A.L. attributes are. You add points to each attribute as you level up and then assign perk cards to those attributes based on the level. Ever since the game was first released, swapping around S.P.E.C.I.A.L. attributes has required you to stop, think, and consider what perk cards you need for the encounter ahead. S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts make it possible to create sets of perk cards and save them, so you can choose which one you want to use later.

How to create a S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadout

Image via Bethesda Softworks’ YouTube

You need to be at least level 25 before you can start using S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts. At that level, you’ll automatically unlock the blueprint for Punch Card Machines. These machines will also start to appear in stations, so you can go to any one of these locations on the map if you don’t want to build your own just yet.

Once you’re at a Punch Card Machine, you can interact with it and begin crafting your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts. It works the same as it does in your PipBoy menu. Assign the cards to each attribute. Once you’re done, you can save a S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadout and name it.

This is so useful because it removes the need to spend a good ten minutes or so swapping cards around to create the perfect build for exploration, combat, survival, or whatever other situation you find yourself in. Once you’ve made and saved a S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadout, you can head to a Punch Card Machine and swap the one you’ve currently got equipped with your second one.

How many S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts can you make?

Image via Bethesda Softworks’ YouTube

You’re able to make and save two S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts. As such, you should prioritize builds for the core ways in which you play. For example, most players will need a build made for combat, increasing damage under certain circumstances or making them stronger.

Outside of combat, you could make a build for scavenging, enhancing the number of resources you discover, or exploration. A more rounded build that improves the benefits you receive from the time you spend out in the world doing a bit of everything.

If you find yourself needing a slightly different loadout to the two you’ve already created, you’ll have to edit one of them if you want to save that new loadout.

Changing S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts

Image via Bethesda Softworks’ YouTube

As we’ve already explained, you only have to visit a Punch Card Machine to change your loadout. These are located at stations, but you can also build one in your C.A.M.P. with the blueprint that all level 25 and above players unlock for free.

Given that anyone can place a Punch Card Machine in their C.A.M.P., there should be more than enough dotted around the map for you to use. There’s no restriction on using one if it’s in another player’s property, but you’ll only be able to change your loadout, not any other players’.

This guide is currently under construction.