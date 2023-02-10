How to create Newt Scamander in Hogwarts Legacy’s character creator

As someone who also studied at Hogwarts as a Hufflepuff, Newton Artemis Fido Scamander, or Newt Scamander for short, is certainly a student you may want to roleplay as during your journey in Hogwarts Legacy. A celebrated Magizoologist and wizard, Newt is well-known in Harry Potter lore for authoring Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Unfortunately, you will not be able to meet this intriguing figure in the game since the main story takes place before Newt is born. On the other hand, we can “pretend” he exists using a lookalike character during our playthrough.

Unlike a Hermione Granger or Ron Weasley character in Hogwarts Legacy, recreating Newt Scamander via the in-game character creator is undoubtedly manageable, thanks to the preset customization options provided. This does not mean the replication is perfect, but achieving the appearance of a “Newt-esque” is much easier than attempting to create the most popular characters in the series. You can begin your customization journey of the Magizoologist by choosing the male figure on Row 1 Column 4.

Newt Scamander Facewear in Hogwarts Legacy

Next is the Facewear section in Hogwarts Legacy, where you should stick with the given Preset’s Face Shape and move the Skin Colour slide to the far left, as Newt Scamander is known to have light, pale skin. If you think this Face Shape’s cheeks are slightly too “chubby” for your Newt, consider picking Row 2 Column 1. However, we will give our character the illusion of sunken cheeks later in the Complexion section.

Newt Scamander Hairstyles in Hogwarts Legacy

In the Hairstyles section of the character creator in Hogwarts Legacy, choose a medium or light brown shade for your Newt Scamander, depending on your preference. We found the ninth dot on the slider to be the optimal fit. As for the hairstyle itself, it is hard to go wrong with the option on Row 2 Column 5, which is the perfect, disheveled look we are going for.

Newt Scamander Complexion in Hogwarts Legacy

Moving onto your Newt Scamander lookalike’s Complexion in Hogwarts Legacy, move the first slider to the eighth dot. This option will add a contour-like look to the character’s face, adding shadow around the cheek and chin. The result is cheeks that appear slightly sunken into the front, which is excellent for achieving Newt’s thin-skin appearance. Keep Scars and Markings blanks, but we chose the slider’s second dot for Freckles and Moles. If you prefer extra freckles for a more “Eddie Redmayne-style” portrayal, moving the dot once to the right will do the trick in Hogwarts Legacy.

Newt Scamander Eyebrows in Hogwarts Legacy

Your Newt Scamander character in Hogwarts Legacy will be finalized in the Eyebrows section, where you can choose the nineteenth dot for the Eye Colour and the fourth dot for the Eyebrow Colour. If you want Newt’s eyes to be slightly brighter, move the dot once to the left. Finally, Row 4 Column 1 will give you soft-ended and soft-angled eyebrows that look most akin to what you saw in the Fantastic Beast series.