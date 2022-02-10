How to damage players with a Clinger in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to damage players with a Clinger. Clingers are special exploding items that you can find all over the island. The Clinger itself is a grenade attached to a plunger that players can throw. It will then stick to any surface and will explode shortly afterward.

The trick to using clingers is actually to get close to enemies and throw them at their feet, then pin them down with firearms. You can also wait for them to box up and then cover their feeble shelter in the explosive devices which should also do plenty of damage to them.

You need to do 100 damage, which means eliminating a player completely or just doing chip damage to multiple enemies. It actually shouldn’t be that hard as they have a reasonably large explosive radius. The real trick is to remember that you need to give the enemy player no choice but to take the damage, as their first instinct will be to run away. You can also try timing one by throwing it just above a door or window as an enemy is about to pass.

You can find the rest of the Week 10 challenges below: