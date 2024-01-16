How to Score Trick Points on Dirt Bikes in Fortnite

The last time I checked Fortnite, it was a battle royale gone LEGO survival with a dash of Rock Band on top. I don’t know why it’s going all Tony Hawk on me with these Dirt Bike tricks all of a sudden.

The Fortnite weekly quests continue to deliver the most bizarre of challenges. From asking its player base to literally touch grass for a few minutes to consuming food in the passenger seat, even if you play solo, these quests just get wackier by the minute. And while this battle royale game has tried its hand at many genres in the past few months, I never ordered a portion of Tony Hawk Pro Skating to go with my battle royale dish. Still, I can’t resist the allure of bonus EXP, and I’ll tackle any challenge thrown my way. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find a Dirt Bike in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 and how to score 150000 trick points with one.

Where to Find a Dirt Bike in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find a Dirt Bike in every major hotspot in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. If you don’t feel like landing in such a crowded spot, stick to a main road, and it won’t be long until you run into a Dirt Bike.

Up to two passengers can ride a Dirt Bike, but keep in mind that only the driver will check off the weekly quest to score 150000 trick points on a Dirt Bike in a single trick in Fortnite.

How to Score 150000 Trick Points on a Dirt Bike in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

To score trick points on a Dirt Bike, head to a tall mountain on the map, press jump right before hitting the edge, and combine backflips or frontflips with regular tricks.

Dirt Bike tricks can be performed with the Left Ctrl button on PC, the LB trigger on Xbox, and the L2 trigger on PlayStation. Remember, to complete Fortnite’s weekly quest, you’ll need to get 150000 in a single trick, so the second you touch the ground, your score is closed. This means one trick won’t be enough.

The best way to score 150000 trick points in Fortnite is to perform a backflip or frontflip either with the W/S key or the analog stick as you press and hold the trick button. Doing a backflip does require a lot of air time, so make sure to jump off a mountain, like the ones in the snowy east portion of the map.