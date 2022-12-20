How to decorate traffic lights for Winterfest in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Winterfest 2022 event continues with its second week of holiday challenges. This time around, players must look to decorate certain areas and objects on the map in order to earn thousands of XP. For instance, quest-doers will have to track down three different traffic lights and wrap Christmas lights around them to complete one rewarding challenge. Here’s where you can find and decorate traffic lights for Winterfest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Where to decorate traffic lights in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Players can expect to complete this Winterfest quest in just one match, as a majority of the traffic lights rest in the bottom-right corner of the map. Better yet, you won’t need to find any decorations beforehand. Instead, you will simply need to interact with three traffic lights for the Christmas lights to be added and to have the quest finished. You can find all traffic light locations in Fortnite’s Winterfest event below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Traffic light location #1 : On the side of the Hitches and Ditches gas station, north of Frenzy Fields

: On the side of the Hitches and Ditches gas station, north of Frenzy Fields Traffic light location #2 : Outside of the bowl alley at the center of Faulty Splits

: Outside of the bowl alley at the center of Faulty Splits Traffic light location #3 : In the northwestern corner of Faulty Splits

: In the northwestern corner of Faulty Splits Traffic light location #4 : At the south end of Slappy Shores’ bridge

: At the south end of Slappy Shores’ bridge Traffic light location #5: At the north end of Slappy Shores’ bridge

Once the quest is completed, the game will reward you with 16,000 XP toward your Battle Pass level for a job well done. However, Winterfest’s quests do not make for the only way to earn XP fast. The battle royale is also hosting a My Hero Academia crossover event that gifts a whooping 20,000 XP for those who rescue training dummies and earn eliminations with the new Deku’s Smash Mythic.