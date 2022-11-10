While exploring the Abandoned Village with Freya in God of War Ragnarok, you will encounter Fiske. He is a captain of Odin, defending the village from anyone who dares trespass on it. He will be blocking your path to enter the village further, and you will need to beat him if you want to continue. This guide covers how to defeat Fiske in God of War Ragnarok.

How to beat Fiske in God of War Ragnarok

Fiske wields a large scythe in combat and will use it to keep a good amount of distance against you during combat. Because he is an Einherjar, he will be using Bifrost-based attacks against you, which means when an attack and your health bar hits you is purple, try to avoid further attacks to prevent him from detonating more damage against you as this builds up. The purple bar will go away after a small amount of time, and there are several ranged scythe attacks that Fiske uses to apply Bifrost damage to you.

Fiske uses several attack combos against you that can easily dodge or parry with your shield. However, when a distinct purple glow is happening around his scythe, back away from him. Fiske is about to strike the ground and erupt it with Bifrost energy. You’re better off backing away and waiting for it to finish before continuing your attack.

Fiske will also use a guard breaker against you following the end of a combo, or there’s a chance for him to use an unbreakable strike before starting another combo. Both can be dodged, and you’re better off avoiding parry against him.

Because Fiske uses a scythe, keeping a distance from him is not a good idea. You’re better off starting close so he cannot use his medium-range melee weapon against you. Even if you disengage from him, he has range on you, except when you use your Blades of Chaos. You’re better off starting close to him. There is also the chance he will attempt to use a block against your attacks, but you can break this when the blue ring appears and double-tapping your Block attack.

Upon defeating Fiske, you can progress toward the next quest. Fiske will drop the Glaive of Dødher relic, and you can freely use it moving forward.